Jason Momoa loves Aquaman so much that he ‘participated in the writing’ of sequel's treatment

We still have over a year before Aquaman 2 floats into theaters, but the tide is rising on the development of the sequel, with new details about who wrote the script and when the film will go into production.

We already knew that James Wan is back to direct the sequel, off a script from David Leslie and Johnson-McGoldrick, who also co-wrote the first movie. We found out today, however, that Wan and McGoldrick weren’t the only two who worked on the story for Aquaman 2. In an interview with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous show, Jason Momoa — who plays Aquaman himself — said he also had a hand in developing the sequel's story.

“After we ended the first one, I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one,” Momoa told Barrymore. “We went in, we pitched the idea…the best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so we did the first treatment, and then James and our original writer David finished it off, and all of our hearts are in it.”

We don’t know too much about the plot of Aquaman 2 except that it will be more serious, it will — as Wan said at last year’s DC FanDome — be “a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today," and that it will also have more of Wan’s signature “scary sauce.”

Momoa also shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that he will start filming the movie this July, which means that he and the rest of the cast, which includes Amber Heard (“Mera”), Patrick Wilson (“King Orm”), Pilou Asbaek, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, will soon be diving back into the high waters.

Aquaman 2 premieres in theaters on Dec. 16, 2022.