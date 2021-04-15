Aquaman 2 getting a high seas Game of Thrones reunion as Pilou Asbaek joins Jason Momoa-led film

Pilou Asbaek is taking to the seas once again. Deadline is reporting that the Game of Thrones actor who played Yara Greyjoy’s least favorite uncle, Euron Greyjoy, will be in director James Wan's Aquaman sequel.

Asbaek isn’t the only GoT alum on the upcoming DC film, of course. Aquaman himself, as any GoT or Aquaman fan knows, is played by modern model celebrity, Jason Momoa, who also starred in Game of Thrones as Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) husband, Khal Drogo.

Although the two actors never met on GoT — Momoa was killed in Season 1 and Asbaek didn’t show up on the series until Season 6 — the two will likely get the chance to spar off each other in Aquaman 2. There’s no news yet on what role Asbaek will play in the upcoming film, however, though it will be interesting to see if his character will be as murderous to any potential siblings and as vicious to any potential nieces or nephews as Euron was on the HBO show.

The potential pairing on the Aquaman sequel also begs the question: who would win in a fight — Drogo or Greyjoy? We’ll never find out for sure, sadly. (But come on, it’s obviously Drogo — can Euron rip the tongue out of a man with his bare hands? Highly doubtful.)

But back to Aquaman 2. Wan, who directed the first Aquaman film, is on board to direct the sequel. The director, however, recently had to shelf his Aquaman horror spinoff, The Trench, as Warner Bros. revamped its slate of DC movies.

Aquaman 2 — which also stars Amber Heard ("Mera"), Patrick Wilson ("King Orm/Ocean Master"), Temuera Morrison ("Tom Curry"), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("David Kane / Black Manta") — will premiere in theaters Dec. 16, 2022.