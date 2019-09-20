The raid on Area 51 actually took place last night, but sadly, no aliens were spotted

To quote Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park, "You did it. You crazy son of a b****, you did it." Those words apply to the fact that the infamous "raid" on Area 51 actually took place in the Nevada desert last night.

More than that, the participants — who held a party right outside of the Air Force base's front gate — lived to tell the tale and post about it on Twitter. It was like the millennial equivalent of that scene in 1996's Independence Day where Tiffany (Kiersten Warren) and her alien believer friends get vaporized by one of the invading ships stationed over Los Angeles.

Luckily, no one was vaporized at the Area 51 event. In fact, no authentic E.T.s were spotted (as far as we know) beyond Halloween masks and hand-drawn signs. Speaking of which, the placards carried by the attendees are a paragon of what the First Amendment is all about. Who could hate a piece of poster board that reads, "Clap alien cheeks" or "Save E.T. from the government"? That's art right there, folks and if you think otherwise, you're probably a narc who doesn't want us to know the truth!

One individual even took the Facebook event's description quite literally by Naruto running in the background of a live report from Joe Bartels of KTNV in Las Vegas. Whether or not the runner is able to outpace the government's bullets, we have no idea. Nevertheless, the video has since gone viral, and SYFY WIRE has even reached out to Bartels for comment on the matter. At this time, we have yet to hear back from him.

Sadly, not everyone is enjoying the fun and games of the "raid," which some assumed would yield little to no turnout. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lincoln County (in which Area 51 is located) is looking to bring legal action against the event's organizers, Matty Roberts and Brock Daily, as well as Facebook itself. In addition to possible compensation the county is seeking, the crime for disrupting the local peace can be worth a year in jail and a fine of $2,000. Roberts had also planned a musical festival called "Alienstock," which he later canceled due to a number of mitigating Fyre Festival-esque factors (i.e. no infrastucture, resources). Yesterday, The Hill reported on how dozens of people were setting up camp in the Nevada desert, mainly near the small town of Rachel (pop. 54), which is located within Lincoln County.

“This money is no joke,” said Cory Lytle, director of planning and building. "We’re on a shoestring budget."

“Anybody who is promoting any illegal activity, we will be seeking to possibly prosecute,” added Dylan Frehner, Lincoln County district attorney.

Now it's time to take a break from trying to parallel park that UFO and peruse some of the best tweets from the event below...

If you stormed Area 51 and want to talk to us about it or simply share pictures of your new alien friend, sound off in the comments below!