One of Resident Alien's Funniest Season 3 Moments is TikTok's Latest Viral Meme

We've got news for you, Cosette: Resident Alien is now a TikTok phenomenon, with a moment from Season 3 of the hit SYFY series going viral on the social media platform. The highly sharable sound comes from an exchange in Episode 2 — "The Upper Hand" — after Harry (Alan Tudyk) and D'Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) find themselves trapped in Joseph's shrinking Reticulan Photon Net.

The pair are ultimately saved by Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn), aka the new Alien Tracker, who is able to walk through the front door of the apartment without any problems. Outraged that he and D'Arcy needed to scale a wall to get inside, Harry asks the boy: "How did you get past security, his fortress is impenetrable!" Not missing a beat, Max responds: "The door was unlocked." To which Harry exclaims "Son of a b****!" as only Alan Tudyk can under all his alien makeup.Their hilarious tête-à-têtes has become the basis for dozens of videos of people staging fictional conversations where the answer to a certain question is painfully obvious.

The Resident Alien fun will continue this summer as Asta and Harry prepare for the birth of their child in a brand-new comic book storyline (subtitled The Book of Life) from writer Peter Hogan and artist Steve Parkhouse. Issue #1 hit stands via Dark Horse Wednesday, June 26.

