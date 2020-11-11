WIRE Buzz: Schwarzenegger show spying Netflix; Lucasfilm defends Baby Yoda’s eating habits; more

The bidding war for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s spy thriller series is over, and Netflix has come out on top. According to Deadline, the streaming platform has picked up the show with a script-to-series commitment.

The hour-long, still untitled series is the Terminator’s first foray into scripted television, and is described simply as “a global spy adventure” that revolves around a father (Schwarzenegger) and his daughter, played by Monica Barbaro (Stumptown, Top Gun: Maverick).

Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images & Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The show's production company, Skydance TV, already has a strong relationship with Netflix, where it produces the popular show Grace & Frankie, as well as the sci-fi thriller Altered Carbon, which unfortunately wasn’t picked up for a third season.

No timeline for production, or a title for that mattter, has been announced as of yet.

Last week’s The Mandalorian episode whisked up a lot of controversy when (Spoiler!) Baby Yoda kept eating the eggs of Frog Lady, a new character who is trying to bring the last of her spawn to her husband so they can turn those eggs into little space frog babies (something that has precedence in real life, apparently).

Baby Yoda, however, had other plans for those eggs — he wanted to eat them. And he managed to eat more than a few, much to the discomfort and distress of many a fan.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

The backlash was substantial enough that Phil Szostak, creative art manager at Lucasfilm, went to Twitter to explain the decision. “For the record, Chapter 10 of #TheMandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady’s eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy,” he tweeted. He then conceded, however, that Frog Lady’s eggs were a bit different than the eggs found in our McMuffins: “But obviously, chickens aren’t sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect.”

There are those who would argue that it still wasn’t that funny, but that’s okay if we all have different levels of squeamishness. “Fans of horror know that disturbing things make some of us laugh and some of us squirm, or both,” Szostak said in a follow-up tweet. “Your mileage may vary.”

Finally, Seth Rogen is bringing VHS back in a horrifying way. According to Variety, Lionsgate has picked up a script called Video Nasty for Rogen’s company, Point Grey, to produce along with Greg Silverman’s production company, Stampede Ventures.

The script was written by Chris Thomas Devlin and focuses on three teens who get sucked into a VHS of an ‘80s slasher film and can’t escape.

No word yet on who will direct or be cast in the film, though given who’s attached so far, there’s sure to be some funny moments mixed in with a whole lot of gore, which will likely please horror and humor fans alike.