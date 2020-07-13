WIRE Buzz: Atomic Blonde 2 to Netflix; a Metal Gear animated series?; and AMC afloat until 2021

Confirming what many had suspected since earlier this year when rumors flew that Netflix had snapped up the Atomic Blonde sequel, starring Charlize Theron, Theron herself explained that the John Wick-esque action film is being written for the streaming service.

Speaking to Total Film about Atomic Blonde 2, Theron said, “We took it to them and Scott Stuber was really interested in it. We talked to him about it extensively, and we're in the process of writing it right now. That character was set up in a way where she didn't really reveal much of herself. So I feel like there's a lot of potential there.”

Stuber is head of Netflix’s original films, so it looks like the sequel — which has been in the works since 2018 — will find its home on the small screen. After it’s written, of course.

The 2017 original, directed by David Leitch and adapted by Kurt Johnstad from The Coldest City, was a critical and commercial success.

Next, Jordan Vogt-Roberts — the man behind the upcoming live-action Metal Gear Solid movie — has a few ideas about how to expand the MGS multimedia franchise and take it back to its roots at the same time.

Speaking on screenwriter Gary Whitta’s in-game talk show Animal Talking, Vogt-Roberts explained that he had a crazy plan for another piece of MGS media: an animated show featuring the original voice of Solid Snake, David Hayter.

Take a listen:

Vogt-Roberts said he’s “trying to get an animated series going that brings back David Hayter, that brings back the original voice cast, and doing that in tandem [with the MGS movie].” Hayter was the voice of Snake and Big Boss from Metal Gear Solid through Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. He was replaced in the role by Kiefer Sutherland in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

The filmmaker also gave an update on his passion project, the MGS movie. "This is my baby," Vogt-Roberts said. “I've been working on this thing for six years, trying to make it so it is the disruptive, punk-rock, true to Metal Gear, true to Kojima-san spirit version of what this is and I will continue to fight for it every day.”

The film does not yet have a timeline set.

Finally, the embattled world of movie theaters has seen one company squeeze out a small victory during the time of coronavirus. AMC Theatres, which was on the brink of bankruptcy earlier this year, has solidified a deal that will keep it solvent through 2021.

According to Variety, the deal means Silver Lake Group buying up $100M in liner notes. That’s on top of the $600M in convertible bonds the group holds in the theater chain. This plan aims to keep the company afloat through next year.

As reopening plans continue to get optimistic and then quickly shutter after infection rates rise, the COVID-19 pandemic still looks to have a lock on AMC and the rest of the theatrical film industry’s business. This debt renegotiation aims to put off its closure, though the interest accrued would be due in 2026 — if everything goes according to plan.