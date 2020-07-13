Latest Stories

Hannibal
Tag: Fangrrls
How Hannibal pushed network TV sex scene boundaries
Brave New World
Tag: TV
Brave New Worlds' cast went on trippy emotional journeys for their blissed-out characters
Charlize Theron Atomic Blonde imdb@._V1_SY1000_SX1500_AL_
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Atomic Blonde 2 to Netflix; a Metal Gear animated series?; and AMC afloat until 2021
the-last-of-us-part-ii-screenshots-09-ps4-en-us-11jun20
Tag: Games
Neil Druckmann teases there ‘could’ be a Last of Us Part III, but don’t hold your breath
Charlize Theron Atomic Blonde imdb@._V1_SY1000_SX1500_AL_
More info i
Source: Focus Features
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Tag: News

WIRE Buzz: Atomic Blonde 2 to Netflix; a Metal Gear animated series?; and AMC afloat until 2021

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Jul 13, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Metal Gear Solid
Tag: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Tag: Atomic Blonde
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Charlize Theron
Tag: AMC Theatres

Confirming what many had suspected since earlier this year when rumors flew that Netflix had snapped up the Atomic Blonde sequel, starring Charlize Theron, Theron herself explained that the John Wick-esque action film is being written for the streaming service. 

Speaking to Total Film about Atomic Blonde 2, Theron said, “We took it to them and Scott Stuber was really interested in it. We talked to him about it extensively, and we're in the process of writing it right now. That character was set up in a way where she didn't really reveal much of herself. So I feel like there's a lot of potential there.”

More Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid - Vamp
The queer characters of Metal Gear Solid
Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes
Snake stresses out over social distancing as Metal Gear voice cast reunites for one ‘Solid’ codec

Stuber is head of Netflix’s original films, so it looks like the sequel — which has been in the works since 2018 — will find its home on the small screen. After it’s written, of course.

The 2017 original, directed by David Leitch and adapted by Kurt Johnstad from The Coldest City, was a critical and commercial success.

Next, Jordan Vogt-Roberts — the man behind the upcoming live-action Metal Gear Solid movie — has a few ideas about how to expand the MGS multimedia franchise and take it back to its roots at the same time.

Speaking on screenwriter Gary Whitta’s in-game talk show Animal Talking, Vogt-Roberts explained that he had a crazy plan for another piece of MGS media: an animated show featuring the original voice of Solid Snake, David Hayter.

Take a listen:

Vogt-Roberts said he’s “trying to get an animated series going that brings back David Hayter, that brings back the original voice cast, and doing that in tandem [with the MGS movie].” Hayter was the voice of Snake and Big Boss from Metal Gear Solid through Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. He was replaced in the role by Kiefer Sutherland in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

The filmmaker also gave an update on his passion project, the MGS movie. "This is my baby," Vogt-Roberts said. “I've been working on this thing for six years, trying to make it so it is the disruptive, punk-rock, true to Metal Gear, true to Kojima-san spirit version of what this is and I will continue to fight for it every day.”

The film does not yet have a timeline set.

Finally, the embattled world of movie theaters has seen one company squeeze out a small victory during the time of coronavirus. AMC Theatres, which was on the brink of bankruptcy earlier this year, has solidified a deal that will keep it solvent through 2021.

According to Variety, the deal means Silver Lake Group buying up $100M in liner notes. That’s on top of the $600M in convertible bonds the group holds in the theater chain. This plan aims to keep the company afloat through next year.

As reopening plans continue to get optimistic and then quickly shutter after infection rates rise, the COVID-19 pandemic still looks to have a lock on AMC and the rest of the theatrical film industry’s business. This debt renegotiation aims to put off its closure, though the interest accrued would be due in 2026 — if everything goes according to plan.

Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Metal Gear Solid
Tag: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Tag: Atomic Blonde
Tag: Netflix
Tag: Charlize Theron
Tag: AMC Theatres

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker