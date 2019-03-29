Latest Stories

Avengers: Endgame trailer, Natasha Romanoff and Tony Stark

Avengers: Endgame could end its global opening weekend with a record $840M

Contributed by
james_comtois.jpg
James Comtois
Mar 29, 2019

We all know that Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Endgame is going to open huge. But could the fourth film in the Avengers series (and the 22nd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) break records for the biggest opening of a Marvel film ever? Some analysts believe so, due in large part to the film opening in China two days before it’s set to debut in the U.S.

A report from Deadline notes that with Endgame opening in China on April 24, where the Marvel films are enormously popular, the film could be looking at an $840 million worldwide opening — provided it performs similarly to last year's Avengers: Infinity War

This $840 million estimate is based on Infinity War’s box office figures. Last year, that film brought in $640.4 million globally during its opening weekend (broken down, that was $382.7 million internationally and $257.7 million in the U.S.). But that didn’t factor in China’s box office figures, because Infinity War didn’t open in the region until two weeks later. The film opened to $199.3 million in China. Once combined, those opening figures totaled $839.7 million.

Now, we have to consider that Endgame is set to be longer than Infinity War (which means fewer screenings per day), overseas exchange rate fluctuations have occurred since last year, and we don’t yet have early box office tracking for the film. But it seems reasonable to expect Endgame to perform at least on par with Infinity War. It also doesn’t hurt that Endgame is opening in China during the country’s Labor Day holiday, adding an extra day to the weekend — and therefore an extra day to its weekend box office count. 

Guess we’ll have to wait and see how Avengers: Endgame fares when it opens in China on April 24 and two days later on April 26 in the U.S.

