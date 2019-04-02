Avengers: Endgame ticket sales crash theater websites, drive internet out of its mind

This morning, tickets for Avengers: Endgame finally went on sale, and as you'd probably expect, they sold faster than hotcakes on Titan before the planet and its people went totally extinct.

Indeed, so many fans were clamoring for a spot in theaters all across the country that the websites for chains like AMC and Alamo Drafthouse crashed completely. It's poetic in a way, resembling the Avengers who disappeared at the end of Infinity War. Thanos (Josh Brolin) warned us that in time, we'd know what it was like to lose, and this must be it. Ask not for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for thee, dear reader.

Credit: Alamo Drafthouse

While Alamo's site has that nice little message, AMC's wouldn't even load as of 11:30 a.m. ET, no matter what browser you tried. We imagine its final words were, "Mr. Stark, I don't wanna go."

Credit: Safari

Of course, Twitter could not simply remain silent in the face of what it saw as a great injustice. Naturally, the many fan responses to the tickets going on sale were hilariously clever and on-point. Some fans were smart enough to get their seats earlier while others waited a little too long, coming across wait times on Fandango, which was somehow able to survive the unusually high traffic.

Even so, you may have to wait before being given a 20-minute window, during which you can purchase tickets — a smart system that prevents everyone and their grandmothers from clogging the site like a Walmart on Black Friday. Nevertheless, such high demand means that the film is almost certainly going to break some kind of pre-sale record(s), shattering all sorts of box office numbers before it even opens in theaters.

Anyway, check out some of the best tweets to come out of this brouhaha:

Avengers: Endgame snaps into theaters on April 26.

And if you’re in a full-on Endgame fever, SYFY WIRE has you covered: we’re counting down to the movie's release with a special podcast series, 22 Days Of Marvel! Each day, a rotating cast of SYFY WIRE hosts will be discussing a new MCU movie, diving deep into the plot, dialogue, and best scenes. Most importantly, they'll be tracking all the connections across these 22 movies and what clues giver us a hint to what happens in Avengers: Endgame.

Stay tuned for subscription and release details!