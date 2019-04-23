Twitter is bursting with praise of Avengers: Endgame after the film's star-studded premiere

After a year of waiting, Avengers: Endgame is almost here. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Marvel rolled out the purple carpet (in honor of Thanos), where the film's gargantuan cast, and several other members of the larger MCU, gathered under a 40-foot tall Avengers logo for the film's world premiere.

The stars were expectedly tight-lipped about what to expect from the MCU's three-hour epic, as were directors Joe and Anthony Russo and Marvel Studios' architect Kevin Feige played it close to the vest. Even co-star Benedict Wong went so far as to only point out that he's on the film's poster.

It's clear that even with the description of the footage that leaked its way online last week, everyone involved in the franchise's second epic crossover is doing everything they can to keep the plot under wraps as long as possible. Of course, no one can control what gets posted on social media, and those who got to experience the premiere screening of Avengers: Endgame definitely had some things to say about it.

*Warning: some very mild spoilers for Avengers: Endgame to follow*

As expected, the 22nd entry in the MCU catalog will be delivering everything fans were hoping for and more. Now it's just a matter of avoiding any and all internet spoilers until Avengers: Endgame is in theaters this weekend. Be sure to tread lightly.