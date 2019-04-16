The Russo Brothers ask that you 'Don't Spoil the Endgame' after Avengers leak

We are just a few days away from the release of Avengers: Endgame, and as Earth's Mightiest Heroes prepare to battle Thanos on the big screen once again, Marvel Studios is battling something else: a spoilery leak.

Footage from the upcoming sequel to Avengers: Infinity War has made its way online, undermining months of carefully planned Marvel Studios marketing aimed at keeping as many of the film's secrets as possible.

As much as fans want to know what happens in Endgame, though, many of them are doing their best to wait until they actually see the full film. On Twitter, the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame was one of the top trending topics in the United States Tuesday, as fans pledged to mute keywords and even leave social media entirely until after seeing the film to avoid any trace of the leaks.

The issue grew so widespread that directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who famously issued the "Thanos Demands Your Silence" letter ahead of the arrival of Avengers: Infinity War last year, released an open letter to fans Tuesday afternoon, which circulated across all Marvel Studios social media.

Though the press tour for Endgame is well underway at this point, Marvel is still doing everything it can to keep the film's plot details under wraps. The film has not even been screened for members of the press, and the teasers and trailers have often relied on archival footage from previous Marvel films to keep as much of Endgame secret as possible. Now this leak has come along to potentially compromise that. The film will be a massive box office success regardless, but the Marvel Studios leadership clearly takes the fan experience seriously. If you're among the many people doing your best to preserve the Endgame viewing experience for yourself as much as possible, stay frosty out there.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters April 26.