WATCH: Avengers: Endgame world premiere red carpet **Spoiler-Free**

Avengers Assemble! Because this is the Endgame. In less than 24 hours, Avengers: Endgame will arrive on movie screens all over the country. Anticipation is at an all-time high, and Marvel’s secrecy is even greater than ever. Not even those in the Marvel Universe are willing to drop any spoilers, but that didn’t stop them from talking with SYFY WIRE at the world premiere in Los Angeles!

On the red carpet, we ran into Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, directors Kevin Smith and Peyton Reed, as well as a handful of cast members from Endgame. Even Ming-Na Wen from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was on hand for the event. One of the recurring questions we put to the guests was about their dream Marvel team up on the big screen. Feige treated that like a question he couldn’t answer. But we particularly liked Karen Gillan’s response.

“Loki,” said Gillan, as she suggested that her character, Nebula, might feel a kinship with Thor’s adoptive brother. “I think they’d connect. Because they’re the overlooked sibling, the least favorite.”

Benedict Wong expressed his amazement that he’s also a part of this multi-film franchise as a character named Wong!

“I used to collect Spider-Man comics when I was a kid and never knew it would lead to this,” said Wong. “I learned that there was a character called Wong and I am Wong. All you have to do is show your ID to get the job. It’s the easiest win-win thing ever.”

For more details from Pom Klementieff, Ross Marquand, and the rest, check out the full video!