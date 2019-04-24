Kevin Feige says his faith in MCU fans was confirmed after Avengers: Endgame leak

There's no doubt that Avengers: Endgame is the biggest cinematic event of the summer. That is why it was so devastating to hear that a bunch of spoiler-filled footage had leaked onto the Internet a little over a week before the massive Infinity War sequel (it runs just over 3 hours) was set to open in theaters.

No, we won't talk about what plot points the footage spoiled, because that ruins the fun of allowing any and all fans to go into the theater with a blank slate of expectations. If you were among the fans that avoided the leak like the plague, then you have the absolute gratitude of Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige.

"I wasn't pleased [about the leak], it's not cool, it's not fun," Feige told the Associated Press at the film's Hollywood premiere on Monday night. "But the response was what I expected, which was everybody turning it off, dismissing it, [saying] 'don't watch it, don't spoil it for anybody else.' People are excited to see the movie fresh; people are excited to see the movie for the first time. That's what they've been waiting a year or 12 years [for], depending on where you joined us. I'm excited that that day is finally here."

Video of &#039;It&#039;s not cool&#039; - Marvel head discusses &#039;Endgame&#039; leak

He's right, you know — who would want to willingly spoil themselves for what is sure to be one epic and nerdy blockbuster ride? This is the culmination of 10 years of unprecedented superhero storytelling, so do us all a favor and, in the words of the Russo Brothers, "#Don'tSpoilTheEndgame."

After the red carpet premiere on Monday, first reactions and reviews have been spreading across Internet like raging wildfire. It's not unexpected that everyone is loving this movie to death (errr, poor word choice considering what Thanos did in the last movie). Right now, Endgame holds an impressive 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which ties it with last year's Black Panther.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters tomorrow evening, Thursday April 25 before going even wider on Friday, April 26.