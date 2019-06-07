Avengers stars snuck cameras into filming of that Endgame funeral scene

Avengers: Endgame was cagey about a lot of its spoiler-filled scenes going public, but one scene was its most closely-kept secret — even from the cast. Which is why it comes as a surprise that seemingly every member of the MCU superhero squad brought their camera onto set the day of a funeral. Long after the “Don’t spoil the Endgame” campaign has come to a close, the stars of the year’s biggest movie are releasing a few behind-the-scenes documents from its most moving scene.

The funeral of Tony Stark was incredibly well-attended. Since anyone who was anyone in the Marvel world showed up, live and in-person, it was notoriously hard to coordinate. That’s a lot of A-listers in suits to get in the same place at the same time. So of course it was a historic occasion for the cast that merited filming, no matter what their security team said.

People like Tom Holland, who is so spoiler-happy that he’s been lied to over and over by Marvel higher-ups, took video:

“I guess when Barry said no cameras we all heard bring your cameras,” the actor wrote on Instagram about the “most memorable day of his career.” He also jokingly referred to the funeral as the “strangest wedding I’ve ever been to,” because the cast members were told it was a wedding in order to avoid even the spoiler that someone had died.

“Top secret, put your cameras away,” Holland can be heard saying, as he, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo all record with their phones. Benedict Cumberbatch can be seen in the background having a good time while Don Cheadle seems to disapprove.

Ruffalo also had a few videos and some pictures to share from behind-the-scenes:

Everyone gets to be in a suit except for poor Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk and therefore must wear that silly motion-capture suit everywhere he goes. Well, Hemsworth is also wearing the prosthetic fat suit for Lebowski Thor, so there were special effects going around even while most of the actors were goofing off with their phones. It must certainly have helped to keep spirits high during one of the film’s saddest moments.

Fans can see Tom Holland don the Spidey-suit instead of this monkey suit when Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.