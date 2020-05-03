Latest Stories

Outlander 511 cast
Bittersweet farewells and dangerous new enemies in Outlander's 'Journeycake'
Gaming: Rogue One swan song for Star Wars Battlefront II; Summer Game Fest teases big reveals & more
Remembering our first trip to the Star Trek mirror universe in 'Mirror, Mirror' [Warp Factor 2.4]
Westworld isn't happening anytime soon because AI can barely even recognize human emotion
Credit: Marvel Studios
'Love you 3000': The OG Avengers reunite during Nickelodeon's first-ever virtual Kids' Choice Awards

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
May 3, 2020
While Nickelodeon's 2020 Kids' Choice Awards was forced to go virtual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual event wasn't lacking in its usual surplus of A-list celebrity appearances.

During the Victoria Justice-hosted ceremony, the MCU's original Avengers (Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey Jr.) reunited to debate who is strongest—Thor's still insisting it's him—and to remind young fans that we're all "stronger together."

When Downey Jr. showed up on the call, everyone got comedically awkward as Tony Stark/Iron Man is technically supposed to be dead after he defeated Josh Brolin's Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. "Hey, we thought that you were uh...," began Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye). "What?" asked Downey Jr. "Social distancing? Aren't we all?" Luckily, they were able to gloss over the prickly subject and Downey reminded viewers that he loves them "3000."

Take a look in the tweet below:

The Marvel team's victory against the Mad Titan was made even sweeter when Endgame (the highest-grossing film of all time) took home the orange blimp in the Favorite Movie category.

Some of the evening's other victors were:

  • Tom Holland (Favorite Superhero)
  • Stranger Things (Favorite Family TV Show)
  • Millie Bobby Brown (Favorite Female TV Star)
  • Jace Norman (Favorite Male TV Star)
  • SpongeBob SquarePants (Favorite Animated Series)
  • Dwayne Johnson (Favorite Movie Actor)
  •  Dove Cameron (Favorite Movie Actress)
  • Frozen 2 (Favorite Animated Movie)
  •  Beyoncé (Favorite Female Voice From an Animated Movie; Nala, The Lion King
  • Josh Gad (Favorite Male Voice From an Animated Movie; Olaf, Frozen 2).

 

Victoria Justice Kids Choice Awards 2020

Credit: Nickelodeon

For the full list of this year's winners, click here.

