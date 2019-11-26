Latest Stories

Baby Yoda or Gremlins? The internet is seeing green over 'The Mandalorian'

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Nov 26, 2019

Baby Yoda took the internet by storm only after making The Mandalorian’s cast and crew equally obsessed with the adorable little alien, but now some have noticed a bit of a similarity between the young, mysterious space critter and the young, mysterious pet critters of the Gremlins franchise.

Turns out when it’s not an ancient Jedi master, the unknown species shared by this Disney+ show's baby and Star Wars' Yoda share a lot of visual elements with the Mogwai ... and fans have already started drawing comparisons in the memeiest of ways.

Take a look:

Even Amblin, the company that produced both Joe Dante-directed films, got in on the fun:

No matter how fans fall in the debate, let’s make sure to follow the proper rules so that Baby Yoda doesn’t go full Gremlin:

While enterprising fans had already taken it upon themselves to provide Gremlins-esque merch involving the character -- a solution to Star Wars’ holding back of Baby Yoda merch in order for the character’s reveal to be a pleasant surprise for fans -- the franchise has now released lots of official shirts, mugs, and cases emblazoned with his sweet face — which is definitely not just a shaved Gizmo.

The Mandalorian airs a new episode this week.

