Bad Impulse: Home security becomes anything but secure in our exclusive trailer debut

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a shiny new home security system and want to get quickly talked out of it, we have just the trailer premiere for you!

Bad Impulse centers on a family man showing the bad impulse of buying a high-tech, cutting-edge home security system from a mysterious peddler, “only to find out that it slowly destroys that which he most wants to protect,” per the official synopsis.

The upcoming Gravitas Ventures high-concept thriller stars Grant Bowler (Guns Akimbo), Sonya Walger (For All Mankind), Dan Lauria (The Spirit), and Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas) as the questionable salesman, who, just admit it, you'd probably buy suspicious stuff from, too.

Directed by Michelle Danner (Hello Herman) and written by Jason Chase Tyrrell (Ghost House), the film follows suburbanite Henry Sharpe (Bowler), who, after a traumatic event, decides it’s a good idea to purchase the frightfully invasive security system, which involves automatically synchronized ankle bracelets for the whole fam, which appear to automatically bring out all their inner demons.

Check out our exclusive Bad Impulse trailer debut below:

Video of Bad Impulse Official Trailer

“Secure your soul” reads the trailer's fine print, but what if you’ve got some seriously dark stuff going on in there? Well, judging from the footage, this seemingly nice suburban family on the outside has some real issues to work out on the inside. Unfortunately, the new security system seems to have trapped them all inside their own sadistic souls together, and they sacrifice a lot more than privacy in the name of security.

"Bad Impulse is a psychological horror thriller that tells the story of a family like any other family until a new high-tech security system causes them to be unable to suppress their deepest, darkest inhibitions,” Danner said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter previously. “These freeing yet troubling experiences force each family member to look into their own black mirror that causes them to live out their innermost fears and desires and ultimately sends their lives spiraling out of control.”

Bad Impulse opens in select theaters and on-demand on Dec. 18.