Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe
Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Report: Batman still up for grabs as Robert Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult screen-test

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
May 30, 2019

Ben Affleck’s official departure left a Batman-sized hole in the DC cinematic universe and recent news that ex-Twilight star Robert Pattinson was donning the cowl in Affleck’s wake caused quite a lot of buzz on the internet. But it now seems the job may not be as secure for the former vampire as previously thought.

As Matt Reeves’ The Batman standalone continues its pre-production script work, what was previously thought of as a shortlist competition for the titular role that had found its superheroed winner looks to still be underway. While Robert Pattinson and X-Man's young Beast Nicholas Hoult had previously led the running after Affleck left the role, Pattinson’s lead had sounded certain. But DC may want to be absolutely sure before making such a big decision — especially one that could affect a future franchise.

That’s why when The Wrap reporter Umberto Gonzalez tweeted out some interesting news, it made a lot of sense:

While the news is currently unsubstantiated beyond this tweet, a screen test in costume would certainly give Warner Bros. executives a good idea of which actor would best shepard the film — and any future films — to solo success that Batfleck never quite found. Regardless of which actor looks best in black, the hustled production bodes well for the future of the Dark Knight. So who should take up the mantle: Pattinson or Hoult?

There will be plenty of time to debate the new superhero either way, as The Batman currently looks to come out on June 25, 2021.

