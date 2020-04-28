Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 16: 'Dirty Hands'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Nature finds a way! Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer continue Battlestar Galacticast under lockdown this week with special guest Aaron Douglas, aka Chief Galen Tyrol. Together, they discuss a particularly Chief-centric episode: Season 3, Episode 16: "Dirty Hands." Listen in and watch out for Tricia's foster cat's willy.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.