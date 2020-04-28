Latest Stories

Jake Gyllenhaal in The Day After Tomorrow
Tag: Fangrrls
The too-late government response to climate disaster in 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow
Upload on Amazon Prime
Tag: TV
Amazon's VR afterlife rom-com Upload accidentally helped its cast prepare for the pandemic
Discworld Terry Pratchett
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Discworld coming to TV; Snowpiercer timeline; Ryan Renolds talks Free Guy
Goosebumps
Tag: TV
Reader beware, a new live-action Goosebumps TV show in the works from producer Neal Moritz
BSG 316 Dirty Hands
More info i
Credit: Sci-Fi Channel
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 16: 'Dirty Hands'

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Apr 28, 2020
Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer
Tag: Aaron Douglas

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Nature finds a way! Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer continue Battlestar Galacticast under lockdown this week with special guest Aaron Douglas, aka Chief Galen Tyrol. Together, they discuss a particularly Chief-centric episode: Season 3, Episode 16: "Dirty Hands." Listen in and watch out for Tricia's foster cat's willy.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer
Tag: Aaron Douglas

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker