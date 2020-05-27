Latest Stories

Crew Demo-2 Mission
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 20: 'Crossroads Part 2'
BSG 320 Crossroads Part 2
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 20: 'Crossroads Part 2'

SYFY WIRE Staff
May 27, 2020
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

All Along the Watchtower! Our company is all met as Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by Michael Trucco (Samuel T. Anders), Aaron Douglas (Chief Galen Tyrol), and Rekha Sharma (Tory Foster) to discuss the final episode of Battlestar Galactica Season 3: "Crossroads Part 2."

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below ... and watch every episode of Battlestar Galactica on SYFY!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Battlestar Galacticast
Tag: Battlestar Galactica
Tag: tricia helfer
Tag: Michael Trucco
Tag: Aaron Douglas

