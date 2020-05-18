Wait, so did the Batwoman season finale finally cast the Arrowverse's Bruce Wayne?

With Batwoman's Bruce Wayne being off-limits to those writing the show (basically, the movie version of the Caped Crusader takes precedence), fans of the show were sure they were only ever going to see the stories his absence told and, perhaps, glimpse the carnage he wrought before he left. The death of the universe's Joker is just one instance of the latter, for example. But last night's Batwoman used a tricky loophole to give fans a look at the Arrowverse's Bruce Wayne himself — or at least his face.

The finale of Batwoman's first season, "O, Mouse!," pushes plenty of plots, including one featuring frequent Bat-baddie Tommy Elliot AKA Hush. He ends up getting a new yet familiar face, similar to the comic storyline "The Heart of Hush." That face? Bruce Wayne himself. Yes, that means Batwoman fans who're all caught up have in fact seen the mug of Gotham's Dark Knight...on a bad guy's body. He's played by Warren Christie (Alphas, Motive) and is just as square-jawed as one would expect from a role that's recently gotten Robert Pattinson all batty.

Speaking to TVLine, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries spoke about the casting and the reveal of the DC hero they can't really touch. "Oh my gosh, he’s such a good actor," Dries said of Christie. "He’s been in some of the shows that I have watched, and when I saw his name come up in our casting sessions, I was like, 'Um, hello! Yes, obviously.' And then when I met him, for some reason I was holding the blueprints of the Batcave, so I was like, 'Oh, let me show you the Batcave! Here’s where this is, here’s where this is….' We were geeking out over it together."

Now that Hush is primed to infiltrate that Batcave, crashing headlong into the lives of Kate Kane and Luke Fox — both of whom are certain they won't be seeing Bruce Wayne any time soon — it looks like the second season has one of its villains all sorted. "Well, there couldn’t have been a better person to impersonate Bruce," Dries explained. "He’s going to have 'the Bruce Wayne experience' — he’s not going to waste a moment of his new lifestyle. But he will face obvious obstacles because the people Bruce surrounds himself with are cunning and wise, and they’ve seen antics like this before. Their guards will be up."

That's an obstacle even Bruce's face might have trouble overcoming. "Luke had a little moment in Episode 3 where Kate is like, 'Luke, do you really think Bruce is coming back?' and Luke had to say, 'No,'" the showrunner reminded fans. "In his mind, I think he’s put it to bed, so this is obviously going to open up all of those stories in his life when he comes face to face with his hero." And a face is all he's going to get of Bruce Wayne — for now, anyways.

Season 2 of Batwoman is scheduled to hit The CW in January 2021.