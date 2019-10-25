WIRE Buzz: Batwoman and Nancy Drew get full season order; Tom & Jerry eye holiday 2020

Both Batwoman and Nancy Drew have impressed The CW enough for the network to give a full season order for both new fall shows, president Mark Pedowitz confirmed today. Their total episodes counts have been bumped up to 22.

"Both Batwoman and Nancy Drew have seen significant increases in overall audience once viewership from DVR and streaming from The CW digital platforms is factored in," the network said in a press release obtained by SYFY WIRE. "Batwoman has seen its linear ratings grow 73% among adults 18-34 and 80% in adults 18-49 with L+7 viewership, with Nancy Drew posting 94% gains in adults 18-34 and 114% in adults 18-49 in L+7 gains."

The two series, which feature strong female leads, have aired three of their first-season episodes thus far.

One Thousand and One Nights, the collection of classic Middle Eastern folk tales that gave us Aladdin and Sinbad, are about to be adapted for pop culture across all kinds of media platforms.

According to Variety, the celebrated yarns will be adapted for film, TV, and games via the partnership of religious scholar/writer Reza Aslan and film executive Erik Feig. In particular, Feig (formerly of Lionsgate) is spearheading the project under the banner of his brand-new endeavor known as Picturestart.

As Variety puts it, the folk tales "will be framed as they have throughout history, as told by the Persian queen Scheherazade" and will involve "self-contained stories and tales-within-tales."

With Picturestart focusing on the producing, Aslan can focus on writing and creating with writer/producer/media strategist Mahyad Tousi of BoomGen Studios.

In addition to his religious expertise, Aslan has been involved with television series like HBO's The Leftovers and the upcoming Dune: The Sisterhood, which will make its premiere on the HBO Max streaming service. Tousi, on the other hand, is attached as an executive producer to The United States of Al, Chuck Lorre's next multi-camera sitcom for CBS.

Tom and Jerry's big-screen outing from Warner Bros. just got some good news. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film — which mixes CGI elements with live-action — has been moved up from its original April 2021 release to a holiday-focused debut on Dec. 23, 2020.

Directed by Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Shaft), the film stars Chloe Grace Moretz as a hotel employee trying to rid her place of employment from the mouse problem that comes in the form of Jerry. To that end, she hires Tom, a piano-playing feline, to smoke the rodent out. Michael Pena, Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney, Jordan Bolger, and Pallavi Sharda co-star.

WB has also moved up its remake of The Witches (helmed by Robert Zemeckis) to Oct. 9, 2020.