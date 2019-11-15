Batwoman, Superman’s baby(!?) and more face destruction in 18 new pics from The CW’s Crisis 

The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover doesn’t arrive until next month, but the network has dropped more than a dozen new pics from the event — showing all of DC’s Finest assembled and ready for action.

The pics technically come from Supergirl, which is playing host to "Part 1" of the five-part event, and show a gaggle of heroes coming together as the universe-destroying Crisis looks to get started. The shots are loaded with heroes, showcasing Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), the Atom (Brandon Routh) and a bevy of supporting characters from their respective shows.

It’s hard to glean much else from the shots, though the background looks to show quite a bit of damage and carnage, with debris and broken concrete littering the street. The pics also offer up some juicy details on what’s to come across the Arrowverse: Clark Kent and Lois Lane are holding their newborn super-baby (and the duo also have their own spinoff series in the works to boot); and Oliver’s time-displaced daughter Mia is still present and around for the Crisis, so don’t expect her to return to the future anytime soon.



It’s also clear The CW isn’t wasting much time getting all its heroes together to face this threat, as opposed to slow-rolling the team up for multiple episodes as they’ve done in the past. These pics are all from the first episode, meaning fans won’t have to wait long to get all these various heroes on the same page.

Crisis on Infinite Earths airs December 8-10, and wraps up with a two-hour run on January 14, 2020. Check out the pics above and give us your best Crisis theories.