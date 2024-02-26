The Walking Dead Star Josh McDermitt Joins Arrow's Stephen Amell In New Suits Spinoff Series

The cast of Suits: L.A. just got a little bigger with the inclusion of this longtime cast member of The Walking Dead.

The highly anticipated spinoff, Suits: L.A. cast another actor to help give the world of the USA Network original legal drama another run on television, this time on NBC.



Actor Josh McDermitt has been cast as Stuart Lane in Suits: L.A. McDermitt, perhaps best known for his longtime role as Dr. Eugene Porter on The Walking Dead, will co-star in the show opposite Stephen Amell, who was previously announced as the lead character, Ted Black.

Lane is reportedly an old friend of Black's and, fifteen years prior to the events of Suits: L.A. started a Los Angeles-based law firm called Black Lane Law that specializes in criminal and entertainment law. Fans previously learned that Black is a former federal prosecutor from New York who moved to Los Angeles to reinvent himself by representing powerful clients in the City of Angels. However, his firm is at a crisis point and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

Josh McDermitt arrives at the Premiere For AMC+ "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live" at Linwood Dunn Theater on February 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

“Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives,” a press release for the show previously stated. “All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

Lane is described as energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed. In addition to ending his run on The Walking Dead as one of the longest-standing cast members, McDermitt also appeared in shows like The Loudest Voice, Mad Men and Retired at 35.

Sadly, there’s no telling how he’ll fit into the larger narrative of the show beyond his relation to Amell's Ted Black. However, fans of the original Suits, will be pleased to learn that the show’s original creator, Aaron Korsh, is an executive producer and writer on the show, so they can expect the feel of Suits: L.A. to be very similar even if the faces are much different.

Besides, who is to say that some of the original Suits cast won’t pop up here and there in Suits: L.A. While nothing is official, many original cast members have hinted that they’re willing to reprise their roles for whatever Korsh has in store for this new series.

While we wait for Suits: L.A. to make its way to NBC, you can watch every episode of Suits on Peacock now.