WIRE Buzz: Ben Affleck on why he left Batman; Jurassic World 3, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier casting

Over a year after it was confirmed that Ben Affleck would no longer be playing Batman in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe (after announcing in 2017 that he wouldn’t be directing a standalone film), the actor has come clean about what made him walk away from the role.

In a profile with the New York Times, Affleck’s reasoning for leaving the DCEU appears to have less to do with cracking the script (as he told Jimmy Kimmel), and more to do with the fact that playing Batman was taking its toll on his emotional well-being — and returning to the role could have literally killed him. That’s not hyperbole.

“I showed somebody ‘The Batman’ script,” Affleck told the news outlet. “They said, ‘I think the script is good. I also think you’ll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.’”

The profile reveals that shooting Justice League after filming the poorly-received Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice “sapped his interest” in directing and starring in a standalone Batman film. (We all remember “Sad Affleck.")

Director Matt Reeves took over directorial duties for The Batman after Affleck stepped down. Robert Pattinson is now donning the cape and cowl for the upcoming superhero film. Production is underway in London.

The Batman is set to swing into theaters June 25, 2021.

Up next, Dichen Lachman has joined the cast of Jurassic World 3, Deadline is reporting.

Among others, Lachman played Jiaying in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Veronica Sinclair/Roulette in Supergirl; and Reileen Kawahara, the sister of Takeshi Kovacs, in Altered Carbon. She joins a cast that includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. And speaking of returning players, original Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow is back at the helm.

No word yet as to what Lachman’s role will be, though we’re guessing one of the humans and not one of the dinosaurs (but this is pure speculation on our part).

Jurassic World 3 hits theaters June 11, 2021.

Carl Lumbly in Doctor Sleep (Credit: Warner Bros.)

And finally, familiar face Carl Lumbly, who currently has 116 acting credits to his name, has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, in an undisclosed role, according to Deadline.

Could he be playing Isaiah Bradley, aka the “black Captain America,” as Deadline speculates? Like we said, we don’t know. Will we just make blind guesses until Marvel discloses his part? Perhaps, perhaps.

Lumbly recently played the father of J’onn J’onzz, aka the Martian Manhunter, on The CW’s Supergirl. He also played Dick Hallorann in Doctor Sleep (shown above) and appeared in the 80’s cult favorite The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.

The Marvel superhero spinoff series is currently filming in Atlanta and set to premiere on Disney+ in August.