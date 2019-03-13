Debate Club: Best '90s horror movies

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Last week, we paid tribute to the best genre films of the '90s, though we didn't include any horror movies because we wanted to spotlight them on their own. One reason is because, honestly, there are too many good ones (sorry, fans of The Sixth Sense and Audition: they didn't make the cut.) And second, the decade was a crucial period for horror, illustrating the genre's commercial viability, creative possibilities, and growing artistic heft.

The five movies on this list speak to the fluidity of what constitutes a "horror film." Two of them won Oscars, while another was directed by a man who would go on to helm the 21st century's most epic franchise. Pigeonhole these gems at your peril.