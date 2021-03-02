Bill Nye headed to Peacock to host new science series 'The End is Nye'

Unfortunately, it appears the world still needs saving. Luckily, Peacock knows just the man to do it — and it will almost certainly feature some tried-and-true factoids and super-smart deep dives!

Bill Nye will host and executive produce The End is Nye, a TV series that will see him venture into large-scale global disasters, both natural and unnatural, as he uses science to demystify them and teaches audiences how they can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them.

Credit: Jesse DeFlorio

Episodes will focus on all manners of topics, from more recent and pressing subjects like viruses and climate change to wide-scale catastrophes like authoritarianism and chemical warfare, and even more natural threats like asteroids and volcanoes. Nye will highlight the reality of each subject, while also providing viewers with a sense of hope as he suggests scientifically-informed ways forward.

The End is Nye is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, as well as Seth MacFarlane's (The Orville) Fuzzy Door. Brannon Braga (Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Star Trek) will showrun and executive produce the series, as well as direct all episodes.

This isn't the first time Nye, an Emmy Award-winning science educator and New York Times bestselling author-slash-inventor-slash-engineer, has hosted a TV series intended to get audiences interested in science. He's known as the "Science Guy" to a generation fo fans thanks to a five-year run of his first show, the titular Bill Nye the Science Guy, from 1993 to 1998, followed by a more recent stint hosting Netflix's Bill Nye Saves the World, which ran for three seasons on the streaming giant, from 2017 to 2018. Since then, he's appeared on other shows — even voicing himself in the latest Scooby-Doo movie!