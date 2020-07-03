Exclusive Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! trailer unmasks Bill Nye, Elvira, and Batman baddies

If Scoob! left you hungry for more crossovers with Mystery, Inc., Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has got you covered. SYFY WIRE is pleased to exclusively debut the trailer for Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo!, an upcoming movie that's got everything you could ever want: bad guys in masks; Elvira, Mistress of Darkness; Bill Nye the Science Guy; and a bona fide Batman villain.

When toxic ooze brings the Crystal Cove pumpkin patch to life, it's up to Scooby (Frank Welker), Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), Daphne (Grey Griffin), Velma (Kate Micucci), and Fred (Welker) to save the day. And who's behind these high-flying jack-o-lanters and their king-sized pumpkin leader? Why, it's Doctor Jonathan Crane, aka Scarecrow (Dwight Schultz), a recent escapee from Arkham Asylum!

Look on the bright side, at least he won't have to waste his Fear Toxin on Scooby and Shaggy.

Check out the exclusive trailer below:

Video of Exclusive Movie Trailer: Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! | SYFY WIRE

Bill Nye (voicing himself) shows up to gift the gang with the Mystery Machine X, a technologically superior vehicle that puts their usual van to shame. Hopefully, it's got enough gadgets and tools with which to battle Crane's army of ill-intentioned gourd monsters. You may have also noticed that the "MMX" has Nye's famous blue bowtie affixed to its front bumper. Able to control the sleek van from a separate location, the Science Guy refers to its occupants as "Nye Riders." Eat your heart out, KITT.

Cassandra Peterson rounds out the voice cast as the one and only Elvira. Since this feature is packed with so many legendary characters, can we officially consider it the start of a new cinematic universe?

The film was written, produced, and directed by Maxwell Atoms — creator of Cartoon Network classics like Evil Con Carne and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy. Watching the trailer, you can definitely pick up on nostalgic shades of "Billy & Mandy's Jacked-Up Halloween" special from 2003.

Sam Register (Ben 10, Batman: The Killing Joke, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai) serves as executive producer.

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! arrives on Digital and DVD this fall.