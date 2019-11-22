Black Lightning’s role, Super-cameos as The CW reveals plot intel for Crisis on Infinite Earths

The CW has released synopses for the first three installments of the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, and now we know how players like Tom Welling’s Clark Kent and Black Lightning will fit into the story.

Obviously, some minor spoiler warnings here — but these are simply the official network synopses for the episodes, so they’re obviously not giving up the big plot points here. But regardless, fair warning.

The fun breakdowns are listed below, but here are the high points: The first hour of Crisis, which is an episode of Supergirl, will have the Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) assemble all the major heroes to try and find a way to save the people of Supergirl’s Earth, aka Earth-38. Night 2, which comes via Batwoman, will feature some A-list guest stars. Smallville’s Tom Welling makes his first appearance here, along with Kevin Conroy’s live action Bruce Wayne — plus Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor is back. Part 3 brings fells CW hero Black Lightning into the Arrowverse fold for the first time, and it sounds like he’ll play a key role in the battle against the Anti-Monitor.

Check out the full synopses below:

Supergirl, “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part One” (Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8/7c)

THE KICKOFF TO THE EPIC TELEVISION CROSSOVER EVENT: The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) sends Harbinger (guest star Audrey Marie Anderson) to gather the worlds’ greatest heroes – Supergirl, The Flash, Green Arrow, Batwoman, White Canary, The Atom and Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) – in preparation for the impending Crisis. With their worlds in imminent danger, the superheroes suit up for battle while J’onn and Alex recruit Lena to help them find a way to save the people of Earth-38.

Batwoman, “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Two” (Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 pm)

‘CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS’ CONTINUES WITH SPECIAL GUEST STARS TOM WELLING, ERICA DURANCE AND KEVIN CONROY: The group uses Ray’s invention to track new recruits to help save the universe. The Monitor sends Iris, Clark and Lois (guest star Elizabeth Tulloch) in search of a mysterious Kryptonian, while Kate and Kara head out to find Bruce Wayne (guest star Kevin Conroy). In addition, Mia challenges Sara, Rory discovers a hidden talent, and Lex Luthor (guest star Jon Cryer) returns.

The Flash, “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Three” (Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 pm)

BLACK LIGHTNING JOINS THE ARROWVERSE IN THE THIRD CHAPTER OF CRISIS: Pariah (The Flash‘s Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in “Elseworlds.” With the help of Black Lightning, Barry, Cisco and Killer Frost come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (Legends of Tomorrow newcomer Osric Chau), while Oliver and Diggle return to an old, familiar stomping ground.

