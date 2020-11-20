Investigate a hard-boiled Tyrell Corporation mystery in first look at 'Blade Runner Origins'

The old Blade Runner magic is back with tales of the first Replicant hunters set in the year 2009. Expanding the Blade Runner mythology by presenting new original stories unfolding within its neo-noir universe, Titan Comics and Alcon Media Group are releasing Blade Runner Origins #1 on Feb. 24, 2021 — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive preview of the premiere issue to share.

This dark detective story is penned by veteran DC Comics writer K. Perkins (Batwoman,Wonder Woman, Supergirl), and Hollywood screenwriter Mellow Brown (American Gods), with script supervisions by Mike Johnson (Supergirl, Star Trek), the award-winning co-writer of Titan’s Blade Runner 2019, and art duties courtesy of Fernando Dagnino (Resurrection Man, Captain Midnight).

Credit: Titan Comics

When a senior bioengineer for the Tyrell Corporation is discovered hanging in her sealed laboratory, the unfortunate victim of an apparent suicide, LAPD Detective Cal Moreaux is called in to investigate. A battle-scarred veteran of the bloody Off-world conflict known as Kalanthia (depicted in the “Blackout 2022” Blade Runner anime), Moreaux is dispatched to the scene to wrap it up quietly and with a minimum of fuss.

Credit: Titan Comics

However, something feels wrong with this death, and it quickly becomes apparent that this is anything but a traditional suicide. Detective Moreaux uncovers the scientist's secret, ground-breaking documents pointing to a new version of Nexus-model Replicant. Was this the real reason for her demise and is a missing prototype Nexus unit also connected to the case? Moreaux’s investigation lures him into a dark conspiracy behind Dr. Tyrell’s Replicant empire and a sinister conspiracy that could change the world.

Perkins and Mellow are delving deep into virgin territory with this new Titan sci-fi series and are calling on their love of the genre and respect for the source material to present this fresh take on the world of Blade Runner next year.

"We're proud to not only shine a light on the origins of the Blade Runner unit, but to expand and explore this universe in corners we haven't seen before," they tell SYFY WIRE. "We're excited to bring you a character-driven action-thriller that explores cyberpunk from the perspective of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities. And to project these new voices in Blade Runner's themes of identity, erasure, accountability, and revolution."

Credit: Titan Comics

Titan Comics' Blade Runner Origins #1 also showcases an array of variant covers by artists Peach Momoko, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Piotr Kowalski (Bloodborne), series artist Fernando Dagnino, and retro pulp-style covers by Robert Hack (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Now enjoy our sneak peek at Titan Comics' Blade Runner Origins #1 in the full gallery below.