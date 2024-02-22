Exclusive First Look: Here's What's Next For Dark Horse's Resident Alien Comic Series

Hailing from original co-creators Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse, Resident Alien: The Book of Life goes on sale this summer.

With Season 3 of SYFY's acclaimed Resident Alien series now in full swing, Dark Horse Comics has some exciting news to share with the human race. SYFY WIRE can exclusively announce that the comic book adventures of Harry Vanderspeigle will officially continue this summer in a brand-new storyline — subtitled The Book of Life — from original co-creators Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. The 4-issue story arc, which constitutes the eighth volume in the overall storyline, finds Harry and Asta preparing for an unexpected childbirth.

How to Watch Watch new episodes of Resident Alien Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY and next day on Peacock.

"The question now is: what are they going to do about it, and how will it affect their lives?" reads the official synopsis. "As Asta journeys to the ocean to seek advice from her Aunt Shona, Harry contemplates his future alone, sending a strange and surprising message back to his home planet: 'The status for this world has now changed . . . and you should act accordingly.' In this mesmerizing new series, our small-town resident alien-in-hiding Harry Vanderspiegle confronts life and death and love and loss, on the path to an uncertain future."

Photo: Dark Horse Comics

When Does The New Resident Alien Comic Go On Sale?

Issue #1 of Resident Alien: The Book of Life is slated to hit comic shops everywhere on June 26, 2024. It is currently available for pre-order at local comic shops for $4.99. Hogan is writing the story, while Parkhouse handles covers, interior art, colors, and lettering.

How to Watch SYFY's Resident Alien TV Show

The first two seasons of Resident Alien can be found on Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

The show is currently in the midst of its third season, which officially kicked off last week. New episodes air on Wednesdays at 10/9c on SYFY, and stream next day on Peacock.

Looking for more SYFY Originals? Chucky, Face Off, and Paranormal Witness are also streaming on Peacock.