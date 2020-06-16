See Spot Run your business: Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs selling for $75,000

Helping healthcare workers cope with an infectious pandemic and reminding parkgoers in Singapore to socially distance wasn't enough for Boston Dynamics' dogged and determined canine-like robot Spot. The four-legged machine has been showcasing its usefulness over the past few months and now it's clear why: Spot's for sale to those in the U.S.

So how much is that robo-doggie in the window? The Explorer model of the pooch is currently listed for $74,500 over at the Boston Dynamics shop, with other models — Enterprise and Academic — available upon further contact with their sales team. The product description notes that the 'bot has been put to use in "construction, electric utility, public safety, healthcare, mining, and entertainment," and is only designed "for use in industrial or commercial applications" that make "beneficial use" of the robots. So if you want to try using it in your home as an immortal pet, your warranty will be void.

That said, the company cut a little video showcasing everything Spot's capable of doing, even its uncanny dance moves.

Check it out:

Video of With you, Spot can

Some of these things will only be possible with the additional $21,800 "Spot CAM payload" add-on, but there are plenty of things Spot could do just by walking around at your place of business. Bringing coffee. Rearranging desks. Pulling rolling chairs to meetings. The possibilities are endless ... as long as those buying the robots are cool with them reporting performance data back to Boston Dynamics.

"At Boston Dynamics, we have spent decades creating and refining robots with advanced mobility, dexterity and intelligence because we believe agile robots can solve a broad range of real world problems," Marc Raibert, chairman and founder of Boston Dynamics, told Engadget. "The combination of Spot's sophisticated software and high-performance mechanical design enables the robot to augment difficult or dangerous human work. Now you can use Spot to increase human safety in environments and tasks where traditional automation hasn't been successful."

Spot is available for purchase now and ships in six to eight weeks.