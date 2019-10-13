Box office: Joker continues to smile at the top with extra $55 million in second weekend

Joker proved that it wasn't a one-trick clown during its second weekend by nabbing the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office with an added $55 million from 4,374 venues. While this marked a 43% decline since last weekend when it shattered the all-time record for any October debut in history, the comic book origin story has still been able to rake in nearly $200 million during its first 10 days in theaters.

With $351 million coming from foreign markets, Todd Phillips' intense character study of Gotham City's most iconic villain has brought in a total of $543 million worldwide. After much praise out of the Venice Film Festival (where the movie won the Golden Lion award), Joker is starting to attract a lot of awards season buzz and might even submit Joaquin Phoenix for the Best Actor Oscar. Moreover, the violence controversy surrounding the project seems only to have bolstered its box office performance around the globe.

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Joker remained the Clown Prince of the box office, even with three other major genre openings this weekend. Second place was taken by MGM's animated take on The Addams Family, which scared up $30.3 million domestically—several million more than projected estimates of $21 - $27 million. Directed by Conrad Vernon (Shrek) and Greg Tiernan (Sausage Party), the kid-friendly project, which currently holds a 44% on Rotten Tomatoes, centers on America's favorite macabre-loving familial unit.

The Addams Family also boasts an all-star voice cast of Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Charlize Theron (Morticia), Chloë Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Snoop Dogg (Cousin Itt), Bette Midler (Grandmama), Allison Janney (Margaux Needler), Elsie Fisher (Parker Needler), Catherine O'Hara (Grandma Frump), Pom Klementieff (Layla and Kayla), and Martin Short (Grandpa Frump).

Credit: MGM

In third place, we have Ang Lee's Gemini Man, which finally hit the big screen this weekend after decades spent in development hell. When compared against early estimates of $24 - $29 million, the clone-based action-thriller—which holds a disappointing 26% on Rotten Tomatoes— underperformed with $20.5 million in North America. Despite some truly groundbreaking technology that allows Will Smith to face off against a younger version of himself, Gemini Man's shelf life apparently makes it a derivative entry in the globe-trotting assassin genre.

The movie co-stars Benedict Wong, Clive Owen, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

In dead last, there's Jexi, Lionsgate's tech-inspired comedy about a man (Adam DeVine) terrorized by his smartphone's AI (voiced by Rose Byrne). Directed by Scott Moore and Jon Lucas, the filmmaking duo behind A Bad Moms Christmas, the movie brought in just $3 million during its first weekend in domestic theaters.

Wanada Sykes, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, Alexandra Shipp, Justin Hartley, Ron Funches, and Charlyne Yi co-star.

Credit: Paramount Pictures & Lionsgate

(via Variety)