Latest Stories

Joker
Tag: Movies
Joker takes top prize at Venice Film Festival
Margot Robbie Harley Quinn Birds of Prey
Tag: Fangrrls
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 09/07
Fear the Walking Dead: Leave What You Don't
Tag: TV
Is it times up for Logan in this week's Fear The Walking Dead?
Mars surface
Tag: Science
Someone found out NASA is helping SpaceX figure out where to land its Starship on Mars
Joker
More info i
Image Credit: Warner Brothers
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Joker takes top prize at Venice Film Festival

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Sep 7, 2019

The Clown Prince of Crime is now the Golden Lion of Venice.

When Todd Phillips’ Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix, was first announced, many were (and still are) skeptical. Since Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performance, only Jared Leto has taken on the role of Batman’s chief nemesis. Would Phoenix be able to bring something new to the table? If the current reviews are any indication, the answer is a resounding “Yes.”

More Joker

Joker TIFF
Joker director is 'backwards-engineering' origin to a more realistic place than the acid vat
Joker final trailer screengrab
Joker leads a clown revolution in final trailer ahead of world premiere

After this year’s Venice Film Festival, we can start referring to the film as Todd Phillips’ award-winning Joker. Reported by Variety, the movie won the Golden Lion this Saturday. The Golden Lion is the top prize of the festival. A jury led by Lucrecia Martel chose Joker to receive the award.

Joker tells the story of Arthur Fleck, an unsuccessful stand-up comedian who turns to a life of crime, eventually descending into becoming one of the worst villains in the DC Universe. Not relying on a specific origin story from the comic books, the movie acts as a “character study” on one of DC’s most notorious creations.

Joker, written by Phillips and Scott Silver and starring Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bret Cullen, and Frances Conroy, opens in theaters October 4.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Joker
Tag: Todd Phillips
Tag: Joaquin Phoenix
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: