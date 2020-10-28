WIRE Buzz: The Boys S2 bloopers; Genndy Tartakovsky's new series; The Wheel of Time tease

Nothing says The Boys like a blooper reel. Those head-exploding rascals are just the worst...but also the best? It's complicated. Complicated, violent, and profane — but that's what genre fans love about the satirical superhero series.

Now, in its second season's blooper reel, fans can see the cast crack up while cracking skulls. It's all the falls, fails, and ‚ as the title of the video implies — f*** ups of Season 2.

Take a look:

Getting Black Jack confused with Jack Black would be a great reveal for the series. Almost as great as watching Homelander fail to chug some milk.

The Boys will start compiling even more silly outtakes when it begins filming its third season in early 2021.

Next, the beloved animator behind Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars, and Primal has a new genre cartoon on the way to fans.

Deadline reports that Genndy Tartakovsky is bringing the mythology-driven Unicorn: Warriors Eternal to HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Tartakovsky recently saw his caveman/dinosaur two-hander Primal air on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim. This new supernatural show is about a group of ancient heroes (all originally unicorns) working together after waking up, with weak powers and wiped memories, in the bodies of teenagers.

“Twenty-five years ago Dexter’s Laboratory was Cartoon Network’s first original series. It launched an incredible creative relationship that continued to prosper throughout the years," Tartakovsky said. "Today, I am so proud and honored to be able to create an animated series for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, and start a new relationship, fostering more bold and original storytelling. Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is going to be crazy cool and I can’t wait for people to see it."

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal is in production now.

Finally, the forthcoming epic fantasy adaptation of The Wheel of Time book series by Amazon has just released its first sneak peek. Kind of.

The series, which looks to take on the massive series (by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, after Jordan's death), resumed production back in September after a coronavirus-driven shutdown. Now it's giving fans a clip to listen to of the new show. That's right, listen. It's an audio clip.

Listen here:

Just three lines. "You ready?" "No." "Me neither." Actor Madeleine Madden confirmed that this is a conversation between her character Egwene and Marcus Rutherford's Perrin, but when it's taking place is a matter of speculation. Perhaps it's during the first book's Trolloc attack on Emond’s Field, which kicks off the adventure for its intrepid young leads. All that's for sure is that Aes Sedai symbol made of droplets. Magic is on its way.

No news yet, however, on when Wheel of Time will actually hit Amazon.