Memo and Charlie in Bumblebee

Robo rumble! GoBots get name-checked in Bumblebee deleted scene (Exclusive)

Contributed by
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Mar 19, 2019

Are Transformers toys a thing in the human world that the movie Bumblebee takes place in?

That's a head-scratcher that seems pretty easy to debunk at your next geek gathering. But, grind those gears to a halt, bucko! Because we have an exclusive deleted scene from the home video release of Bumblebee (out on digital March 19 and on Blu-ray April 2) that makes us question the boundaries of robot reality. 

In the scene, Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) is driving Bumblebee while her neighbor, Memo (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), rides shotgun. As she explains all she knows about how "B" came to our planet, Memo comes up with quite the theory....

Yes, GoBots. 

Technically, Tonka introduced the Japanese GoBot toy line to U.S. consumers in 1983, a whole year before Hasbro unleashed the Transformers toys onto the market. Together they created the potent, decade-long kid frenzy over robots. However, Transformers ended up winning the robot market wars when Hasbro bought GoBots in 1991. 

It seems that beating the Transformers to retail market actually gives the GoBots a canon edge in the mythology of Bumblebee because Memo and Charlie certainly know what a GoBot is. But when it comes to the origins of a big, yellow Volkswagen Beetle robot from space... that's a whole other thing.

