Captain Marvel 2 going higher, further, faster with WandaVision writer

It looks like we'll be getting another chance to go higher, further, faster with Carol Danvers! The sequel to Captain Marvel is reportedly in the works with WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell behind the script.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that McDonnell, whose work will soon be seen in the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, "is in final negotiations to seal her deal." WandaVision is her first major writing credit.

Fans of Captain Marvel won't soon forget its iconic 1990s setting, or Carol Danvers' (Brie Larson) fashion, for that matter. However, the sequel reportedly moves us into the present day.

The follow-up to Marvel's billion-dollar, female-led film has been eagerly anticipated, though the studio has been hush-hush about any details up until now. THR also notes Disney has its hopes set on a possible 2022 release, and that Marvel is looking for a female filmmaker for the sequel.

Captain Marvel directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will reportedly not be returning for the sequel, but apparently aren't leaving the Marvel Universe as they're in talks to direct a "possible" Disney+ series.

Past comments from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige show a commitment to choosing directors who can bring their own spin and unique vision to films. 2019's Captain Marvel saw Danvers (Larson) become one of the world's most powerful heroes after she survived an alien engine explosion. Danvers later becomes involved in the war between two alien races, the Kree and shape-shifting Skrulls.

Last October, Larson told Variety about her love of Danvers, saying, "I love Carol Danvers so much and I love playing her and I love the way that she interacts with people and the way that she’s grown into herself. So, I’m excited to see where that goes."

Details are scant but we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.