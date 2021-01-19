Star Trek streaming home CBS All Access relaunching as Paramount+ this March

In the age of streaming wars, sometimes you have to rebrand to get people's attention, and that's what ViacomCBS is hoping for later this year. Variety reports that the company's previously announced CBS All Access rebrand will take effect March 4 with the launch of Paramount+, an expanded streaming home for original series like Star Trek: Picard, The Stand, Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone revival, which will also serve as a hub for the company's massive library of programming.

CBS All Access launched in the fall of 2014 with the promise of both live TV viewing through dozens of local CBS affiliates, including NFL games, and an expansive selection of previously completed and ongoing CBS programming. Three years later, the streaming service finally launched its original programming with The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight and, later in 2017, the first original Star Trek streaming series, Star Trek: Discovery. More original programming has since followed, as CBS All Access has become home to a growing universe of Star Trek programming in particular, including Picard and the animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Now those series, and other genre hits like The Twilight Zone and The Stand, will be making the switch to the new brand, which hopes to unite the previously existing CBS All Access programming slate with an expanded roster under the Paramount+ name. ViacomCBS has already announced several new series that will be hitting the streamer in the near future, including The Offer, a series about the making of Paramount's The Godfather, a new edition of music docuseries Behind the Music, and docuseries titled The Real Criminal Minds, spinning off the popular CBS procedural Criminal Minds.

The end goal of all of this is to roll out 30,000 episodes and movies from the ViacomCBS library, along with original programming, to make Paramount+ more attractive to subscribers at a time when Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max are all making major pushes of their own to keep customers interested. With that in mind, of course, we have to wonder if that means ViacomCBS might also eventually push for previously announced theatrical movies to make the leap to streaming instead.

It's something both Disney and Warner Bros. have already tried with various releases, most recently Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max and Soul on Disney+, and Paramount has been sitting on A Quiet Place Part II since the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, to name just one example. Is that another option in the Paramount+ toolkit? ViacomCBS has announced an investor presentation on February 24 to break down their streaming plans going forward, so we might soon find out.

Even if theatrical releases don't get pushed there, though, it'll be worth paying attention to see what else Paramount+ is bringing to the table at a time when everyone with a streaming service is battling for more eyeballs.