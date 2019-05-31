Latest Stories

Magneto (Michael Fassbender) Dark Phoenix
Tag: Movies
The story requests Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy made for Dark Phoenix
Diana Silvers - Octavia Spencer - MA
Tag: Fangrrls
Ma star Diana Silvers on horror, peer pressure, and working with Octavia Spencer
Man-of-Steel-Henry-Cavill-image-4.jpg
Tag: Movies
Matthew Vaughn reveals the origin-altering idea behind his lost Superman film trilogy
Juliette Lewis Diana Silvers Ma
Tag: Fangrrls
Juliette Lewis on playing a parent in Ma, horror, and giving advice to younger actors
gamera-bars
More info i
Shout Factory

Chosen One of the Day: Gamera, master of the uneven bars

Contributed by
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
May 31, 2019

Today, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is out, delivering unto us both the 35th entry in the Godzilla series and also the premise that Godzilla is, in fact, the king of the monsters. 

To which I ask...can he do a sick uneven bar routine? No. No he cannot. His arms are far too short. IS THIS YOUR KING? 

That's why, for my money, there is only one true King of the Monsters, and that is Gamera, specifically in the film Gamera vs. Guiron, most notably featured in Season 3 of Mysery Science Theater 3000

Gamera vs. Guiron is exceptionally silly film featuring a battle betwixt our favorite and turtliest kaiji and Guiron, who is a giant knife. A giant knife who does this with his face:

guiron-knife

Shout Factory

But that's not the best or silliest bit of the film. That honor is bestowed upon this 22-second scene in which Gamera slowly spins around on bars like Mary Lou Retton on cough syrup.

gamera-bars

Shout Factory

I claim no king, and if I did, it would not be Godzilla. Unless he has a killer floor routine.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: gamera
Tag: Godzilla

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: