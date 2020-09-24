Chosen One of the Day: Henry Cavill’s forehead curl

There once was a boy with a curl,

right on the side of his forehead.

And when he was good, he was very, very good.

And when he was bad, he was torrid.

I could leave it there, but let’s discuss that wayward curl resting gently against Henry Cavill’s brow.

I want that curl to write me poetry, to compare me to a summer’s day, to tell me I walk in beauty. I want that curl to take a stand and walk into my father’s study and ask for my hand.

This is getting weird, but in my defense, look at it:

Credit: Netflix

Curling just so as it artfully rests, a willful lock felled from the rest of the coif. It dips slightly into his eye line, breaking up what would probably be too intense of a stare, I’m sure.

Now I’m retroactively angry at The Tudors for keeping this curl away from us byway of too-short-hair. We get the briefest hint of what it could be in The Count of Monte Cristo but it was not yet what it would become.

Credit: Buena Vista Picture

Not even Superman’s infamous curl could compare to the Holmesian version of it, sorry to say.

Credit: Warner Bros.

No, no we have achieved forehead curl perfection in Enola Holmes and I, for one, welcome the forehead curl supreme.

