Chosen One of the Day: Margot Robbie, Harry Potter nerd

Preeti Chhibber
Feb 4, 2020
We’re a few short days away from seeing Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey on the big screen and that means she has been doing the press tour. Part of this tour was going on the Graham Norton Show and sharing with the world what a huge nerd Robbie is for all things Harry Potter. 

First of all, Margot, same. Secondly, I’d like to thank Robbie for sharing the image of her on her 12th or 13th birthday, sitting in bed, glasses on, reading Harry Potter. I’m not sure what the best part of this photo is — the tea? The blanket? The fact that Robbie lied to the optometrist to get glasses so she could be like Harry? 

It’s definitely that last part. 

Margot Robbie Harry Potter

Credit: The Graham Norton Show

As the interview goes on, fellow guest Daniel Kaluuya admits that while he liked the Potter, he never actually finished the last book. 

Robbie is understandably distraught and horrified. “Are you kidding me? So you’ve read one through the sixth and you haven’t read the seventh?” 

“Yeah. I don’t know what happened.”

“Are you actually kidding?” 

Kaluuya goes on to say that life is a game and Robbie: 

Margot Robbie Graham Norton

Credit: The Graham Norton Show

Honestly, Robbie’s commitment to speaking about her fandom and Norton’s regret at bringing it up is an all too familiar space for us nerds. I commend her for bringing our collective dorkiness to light. 
 

