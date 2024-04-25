Accio Audiobook! Audible Announces Full-Cast Audio Productions of All 7 Harry Potter Novels

Since 1999, audiobook listeners in the United States and United Kingdom have allowed the iconic voices of Jim Dale and Stephen Fry to welcome them into the magical world of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels (the basis for all those hit movies that are now streaming on Peacock) with both narrators bringing their own unique approaches to the bestselling saga.

Now, Audible and Pottermore Publishing are seriously upping the ante with full-cast audio productions of all seven books: Sorcerer's Stone, Chamber of Secrets, Prisoner of Azkaban, Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and Deathly Hallows. Scheduled to debut in late 2025, the immersive recordings will make use of "high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, stunning scoring, a full range of character voices, and real-world sound capture," reads the official press release.

Don't worry, though — the Dale and Fry versions aren't going anywhere. In fact, they've never been more popular. After launching on Audible in 2015, the American and British audiobooks have accrued over a billion listening hours.

Audible Partners with Pottermore Publishing for New Audiobook Recordings of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter Novels

“Beloved the world over, Harry Potter stories have captivated and enchanted fans of all ages for nearly three decades," Audible CEO Bob Carrigan said in a statement. "With millions upon millions of Audible listeners devouring Harry Potter at an astonishing rate, we are thrilled about the opportunity to be part of this next chapter – delighting new and old fans alike with a reinvigorated listening experience that Audible is expertly positioned to create. Together with Pottermore Publishing, best-in-class producers, and over one hundred actors, we will introduce a groundbreaking new soundscape for the Wizarding World, as well as performances that will inspire our listeners’ imaginations and redefine these quintessential characters for a new generation.”

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Audible on what will be a ground-breaking audio edition of the beloved Harry Potter stories," added Pottermore Publishing Chairman Neil Blair. "J.K. Rowling’s storytelling lends itself perfectly to the application of new audiobook technologies, and we’re certain this sophisticated, immersive audio experience will not only add a new listening dimension for existing fans but will introduce a whole new generation of listeners to the Wizarding World.”

Audible is no stranger to producing top-tier Wizarding World content, having released all-star audio renditions of several in-universe Potter tomes: The Tales of Beedle the Bard (narrated by Jude Law and several others), A History of Magic (narrated by Natalie Dormer), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (narrated by Eddie Redmayne), and Quidditch Through the Ages (narrated by Andrew Lincoln).

