Luke Skywalker Return of the Jedi
Credit: Lucasfilm
Chosen One of the Day: Mark Hamill as a golden god

PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Oct 21, 2019
In about eight to 10 hours, the final trailer for Rise of Skywalker, the final movie in the Skywalker Saga, will drop. A conclusion 40 years in the making. Nine movies. So today, let’s talk about our sweet baby Luke Skywalker. Or, let’s talk about Mark Hamill’s foray as a golden god on an obscure German television show in 1980, at the height of Star Wars mania. 

The clip dropped onto the Internet back in 2017 by Hamill fansite HamillMania and it’s incredible: 

In the background, while a tuxedoed man sings against a starry night backdrop, Mark sits on a crescent moon in a winged gold lamé outfit pantomiming to the German song … which then goes into a lyric-ed version of the Star Wars theme song. And then a spaceship shows up? 

Look, I have no idea what’s going on in the clip, I do not speak German. But what I do know is that Luke looks awesome. Look at those wings! Let’s take a closer look: 

My God. The shoulder-to-toe gold. The crystal arrow pointing down at uh, any way. The studded belt! The wide, winged collar! The absolute perfection!

We deserve this. It’s been a tough few years. We’re so glad this didn’t die in the bowels of a German TV show archive. 

