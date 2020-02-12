Latest Stories

Chosen One of the Day: Oliver Wood, as played by Sean Biggerstaff

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Feb 12, 2020
It was 2001, we were all So Excited because the first Harry Potter book was finally coming to the big screen. But none of us, I repeat, none of us, were prepared for Oliver Wood-as-played-by-Sean-Biggerstaff. No, we will not be making any comments about the truly fantastic relationship between the names of the actor and the character. Nineteen years later, just google it. 

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone he’s tasked with teaching a wee babe Daniel Radcliffe how to play quidditch. He comes out with that Scottish accent talking about chasers and beaters, in a ribbed black turtleneck that puts the Knives Out sweater to shame and I, a teenaged girl, was lost. 

Please listen to him say the word “quaffle” thanks. 

Oliver Wood was never truly given his due in the movies after that first one: I missed seeing his fanatic desperation for quidditch on screen. I wanted to hear Oliver Wood-as-played-by-Sean-Biggerstaff in all eight movies complain about the games being canceled just because of a little fascism. 

Oliver Wood Cancel Quidditch

Credit: Warner Bros.

But even if he’s only in all the films for a collective that runs a little under eight minutes, Oliver-Wood-as-played-by-Sean-Biggerstaff left an indelible mark on our hearts. With any luck, we’ll see him in the inevitable reboot as a gender-bent Madame Hooch. 
 

