Chosen One of the Day: President Thomas J. Whitmore

Apropos of literally nothing and for no reason at all, let's talk about President Thomas J. Whitmore, as portrayed by Bill Pullman in the Oscar-winning (seriously!) film Independence Day.

President Whitmore was a Gulf War veteran and a fighter pilot, initially beloved by the people but then turned upon by an UNGRATEFUL PUBLIC, FRANKLY. His public image is that of a wimpy puny boy baby. So sorry the war hero isn't setting everything on fire all the time, ya bunch of INGRATES. Of course he wins their favor back by, you know, destroying a bunch of aliens and also Randy Quaid. HEROICS. Also, here's the thing about Bill Pullman: he can get it. His hair is luxurious, like all the best '90s menfolk, and his voice is as grizzled as his coiffure is floppy. His growl is as low as his bangs are long. I can feel his voice in my gut much as I would like to feel his hair with my hands. His speak-sounds and his head-fringe is very good, if I'm not making this clear enough.

Above all else, Prezzy Whitmore is just damn inspiring. LET'S FIGHT SOME DAMN ALIENS. JUSTICE FOR DATA! DOLPHIN RINGS FOR EVERYONE!