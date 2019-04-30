Latest Stories

Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones
A salute to a Game of Thrones character who captured our hearts
DeepSpaceNineHero
Looking back on Star Trek's deep faith dive
Marvel Games VP and Creative Director Bill Rosemann
Nerdy Job: Marvel Games' VP makes sure your Spider-Man games are legit
Noah Centineo
Noah Centineo has the power, confirms He-Man casting
thorbowski

Chosen One of the Day: The Big Thorbowski

Contributed by
Courtney Enlow
Apr 30, 2019

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame throughout. 

In the post-snap between Avengers: Infinity War and the majority of Avengers: Endgame, things changed for all our surviving friends. Natasha got a sassy new color-blocked hairdo. Clint joined Panic! at the Disco. And as for Thor...well. The god abides.

Much has been made of Thor's changed appearance in the film, whereas for me, not enough is being made of the fact that he literally turned into one Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski. Cardigans, booze, seriously comfy pants, and proof that Rocket Raccoon is truly the Walter Sobchak of the MCU—Thor went on a real journey in this film. He learned that despite losing everything he loved, he was still a god, The God, El Goderino, if you're not into the whole brevity thing. And he was reunited with and still worthy of his precious Mjölnir (it really tied the room together.) 

Whether you prefer abs of steel Thor or the big Thorbowski, that's entirely up to you, but, like, you know.

thorbowski

