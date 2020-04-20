Chosen One of the Day: Toothless' mating dance in How to Train Your Dragon 3

The How to Train Your Dragon trilogy was nearly a decade in the making. It’s the story of a boy and his dragon, of two best buds going on adventures and saving their community and way of life. It’s about hope and friendship et cetera et cetera et cetera. But it’s also about looooooove.

Our handsome boy Hiccup was a quick-study. He and Astrid got together before he Neville Longbottomed. But what for poor, isolated, last-of-his-kind Toothless? Where was his life-partner??

It turns out, the Light-Fury-of-his-life was just waiting for the third installation of the series. And thanks to her introduction, we get to see some primo attempts at dragon-behavior while wooing a mate. Because hoo buddy does Toothless try to woo.

Now, here’s the thing: Toothless grew up, presumably, with no other Night Furies around to show the poor kid how it’s done — but our Light Fury does him a solid and gives him the first hint. Look at those dainty prances before she sits down to see how her hopefully-new-beau will do.

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

However, to her detriment, Toothless then gets a hint from a Very Good, Supportive, But Ultimately Uniformed in the Ways of Dragon Mating Bro. So… it goes poorly.

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

Special shout-out to Hiccup, though, for throwing his dignity the wind and immediately going all in on this NightLight ship.

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

Unfortunately, this dance is also a bust because Toothless, turns out, is pretty uncoordinated for such a graceful cat — I mean, dragon.

Also, the Light Fury? She is, as they say, not into it.

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

Then he goes full bird of paradise.

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

AND SHE IS STILL NOT IMPRESSED!!!! I am on Toothless’ side, what else does she need? He bird of paradised!!!

Credit: National Geographic

Fine, it's possible that a bird of paradise is not a one-size-fits-all situation and what the Light Fury really needed was for Toothless to be himself and I suppose that’s a lesson we can all take to heart. It couldn’t hurt to learn those sick bird dance moves, though.