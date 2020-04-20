Latest Stories

The Matrix Animal Crossing
Tag: Fangrrls
Animal Crossing Chronicles: Scenes in genre
Haley Joel Osment on What We Do in the Shadows
Tag: TV
WTF Moments: Benedict Wong scatting Haley Joel Osment into a zombie on What We Do In The Shadows
Tessa Thompson Westworld
Tag: TV
Tessa Thompson unpacks her big 'Terminator' moment and that fiery Westworld ending
Resident Evil 2 Leon
Tag: TV
Paul Haddad, original voice of Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy, dies at 56
Toothless how to train your dragon dance hero
More info i
Credit: DreamWorks Animation
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies

Chosen One of the Day: Toothless' mating dance in How to Train Your Dragon 3

Contributed by
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Apr 20, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The Matrix Animal Crossing Animal Crossing Chronicles: Scenes in genre
creators logo 10 amazing #Creators4Comics auctions for FANGRRLS
Outlander 509 Jamie and Roger Outlander's 'Monsters and Heroes' chronicles a scary brush with death

The How to Train Your Dragon trilogy was nearly a decade in the making. It’s the story of a boy and his dragon, of two best buds going on adventures and saving their community and way of life. It’s about hope and friendship et cetera et cetera et cetera. But it’s also about looooooove

Our handsome boy Hiccup was a quick-study. He and Astrid got together before he Neville Longbottomed. But what for poor, isolated, last-of-his-kind Toothless? Where was his life-partner?? 

It turns out, the Light-Fury-of-his-life was just waiting for the third installation of the series. And thanks to her introduction, we get to see some primo attempts at dragon-behavior while wooing a mate. Because hoo buddy does Toothless try to woo. 

Now, here’s the thing: Toothless grew up, presumably, with no other Night Furies around to show the poor kid how it’s done — but our Light Fury does him a solid and gives him the first hint. Look at those dainty prances before she sits down to see how her hopefully-new-beau will do. 

Toothless How to Train Your Dragon Dance 1

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

However, to her detriment, Toothless then gets a hint from a Very Good, Supportive, But Ultimately Uniformed in the Ways of Dragon Mating Bro. So… it goes poorly. 

Toothless How to Train Your Dragon Dance 2

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

Special shout-out to Hiccup, though, for throwing his dignity the wind and immediately going all in on this NightLight ship. 

Toothless How to Train Your Dragon Dance 3

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

Unfortunately, this dance is also a bust because Toothless, turns out, is pretty uncoordinated for such a graceful cat — I mean, dragon

Also, the Light Fury? She is, as they say, not into it. 

 

Unimpessed Light Fury How to Train Your Dragon 3

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

Then he goes full bird of paradise. 

Toothless How to Train Your Dragon Dance 4

Credit: DreamWorks Animation

AND SHE IS STILL NOT IMPRESSED!!!! I am on Toothless’ side, what else does she need? He bird of paradised!!! 

 

National Geographic Vogelkop bird of paradise

Credit: National Geographic

Fine, it's possible that a bird of paradise is not a one-size-fits-all situation and what the Light Fury really needed was for Toothless to be himself and I suppose that’s a lesson we can all take to heart. It couldn’t hurt to learn those sick bird dance moves, though. 

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
The Matrix Animal Crossing Animal Crossing Chronicles: Scenes in genre
creators logo 10 amazing #Creators4Comics auctions for FANGRRLS
Outlander 509 Jamie and Roger Outlander's 'Monsters and Heroes' chronicles a scary brush with death
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Movies
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker