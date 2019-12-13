Chris Pratt wants to turn you into buff Star-Lord with his pumped-up Amazon store

Chris Pratt is following in the footsteps of his MCU co-star, Jeremy Renner, by opening his very own Amazon store.

Packed with equipment and apparel meant for activities like working out and golfing, the Pratt-based retail hub is sure to turn you into a beefy, cosmos-traversing outlaw akin to Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies.

"Working out is about putting in the work and challenging yourself," reads a statement from the actor, who went from pudgy to ripped for the first Guardians movie in 2014. "The best part is seeing results."

Credit: Amazon

Credit: Amazon

So, what are the most Star Lord-y products being offered in this new store? We'd say the Garmin smartwatch ($287.99) and Omron Body Composition Monitor and Scale with Bluetooth Connectivity ($75.13). Both feel like they'd fit perfectly into the science fiction canon of the MCU's cosmic universe.

"Being active is more than just about getting fit — the mental and emotional benefits go far beyond the physical,” Pratt also says on the site. “It’s about setting a goal and showing up for yourself."

Pratt will reprise the role of Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was delayed after the firing of James Gunn two summers ago. The director was eventually rehired, but the third installment of the Guardians franchise is still a ways down the road, as Gunn is currently working on The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros.

Last we saw of him, Star-Lord was looking for the missing Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and sparring with Lebowski Thor (Chris Hemsworth) at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Are you going to be purchasing anything from "The Chris Pratt Store"? If so, let us know in the comments!