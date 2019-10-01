WIRE Buzz: Game of Thrones' Clash of Kings gets comic book; Joker gets origin doc; more

Though the Emmy Award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones is done, and we still await the last two books in the series on which it’s based, George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire lives on in comic book form.

After adapting the first book, A Game of Thrones, from 2011 to 2014, Dynamite Entertainment is releasing A Clash of Kings, a monthly serialized comic book series based on the second book in Martin’s series.

Written by Landy Q. Walker (Red Lanterns, The Incredibles) with art by Mel Rubi (Red Sonja, Doctor Strange), this series opens up about halfway through the 1998 novel, with a certain Baratheon just felled, spurring Catelyn Stark and Brienne of Tarth to go on the run. Meanwhile, Tyrion Lannister has settled in with his new paramour, Shae, while Arya Stark is still held in Harrenhal.

"As we head into the second half of this adaptation, I believe we will see some of the strongest work on the title to date," said Walker in a statement. “We are on the precipice of some of the most pivotal scenes set in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire — Danerys' exploration of the House of the Undying, the Battle of the Blackwater, and much more.”

George R.R. Martin's A Clash of Kings #1 will be released in January 2020.

Speaking of comic books, let’s put a smile on that face! In preparation for Todd Phillips’ upcoming Joker movie, Alamo Drafthouse has put together a short documentary on the origins of Batman’s greatest nemesis.

This mini-documentary covers the Clown Prince of Crime’s origins and various portrayals both on the page and screen, from The Man Who Laughs, to Batman #1, to Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Heath Ledger, and Joaquin Phoenix.

So, put on a happy face and check out the video essay here:

Video of The Joker: A History of Batman&#039;s Most Essential Enemy | Short Documentary

The mini-doc will also play before screenings of Joker at Alamo Drafthouse.

Joker hits theatres Oct. 4.

And finally, speaking of Batman adversaries, Michelle Pfeiffer, who wowed us all with her iconic portrayal of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in Tim Burton’s 1992 Batman Returns, was recently asked about the famous fictional cat burglar at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Variety asked Pfeiffer if fans could expect to see her once again don the skintight black latex suit? After all, she recently revealed that she still has those whip-cracking skills. Unfortunately, the actress said…not likely.

“I would be surprised,” said Pfeiffer when asked about reprising the role of Catwoman for Matt Reeves' upcoming film, The Batman. But she did qualify this with: “But … who knows? Anything could happen.”

So, if not her, who does Pfeiffer think could be a good fit in the role (and costume)?

“I don’t know,” she said. “I’m sure they’ll get somebody magnificent.”

But when the reporter, who wasn't going to let the star go without an answer to this burning question, suggested her Maleficent co-star Elle Fanning, Pfeiffer did not disagree.

“She would be awesome,” she said.

Reeves’ film will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne played by Robert Pattinson still trying to find his footing as the Batman. Jeffrey Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Jim Gordon, while Jonah Hill is in discussions to play an undisclosed role — possibly a villain (but probably not Catwoman).

Production on The Batman is expected to begin early next year before the film hits theaters June 25, 2021.