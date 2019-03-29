Cloak & Dagger WonderCon panel talks new season, shows off first episode

After a season finale that saw superheroes saving the day, role reversals, and resurrections, fans are clamoring for more Cloak & Dagger. Well, ask and you shall receive. The cast and crew of the Freeform TV series teleported into WonderCon 2019 to talk about the upcoming second season.

Moderator and head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb introduced the panel, consisting of Olivia Holt (Tandy/Dagger), Aubrey Joseph (Ty/Cloak), Emma Lahana (Bridget/Mayhem), and Joe Pokaski (showrunner).

**SPOILER WARNING! Minor spoilers below for Season 2 of Cloak & Dagger!**

With so much change in the air, Loeb asked the panel specifically what differences fans will see between the first and second seasons. Pokaski (who is also making his directorial debut with Episode 7) said a lot of the changes were brought on because of the actors who work with him: "We now know how talented these actors are. We put them through the emotional [ringer in Season 1]. For Season 2, we upped the ante. We made their highs higher, and their lows lower. We raised the bar in Season 2, and these guys cleared it."

Aubrey added that in Season 2 we would see more "Cloak & Dagger" than "Tandy and Ty." "Season 1 was a slow burn to get to know Ty and Tandy. Season 2 is where they embrace the fact that they are a team. There's a city that needs saving. Why can't it be us that saves it?"

The discussion then led to Emma, and the fact that she's not as dead she looked during the season finale (which is why you ALWAYS watch the credits of a Marvel property). She teased her transformation into Mayhem, saying "I love Bridget, but let's face it, Mayhem is a real badass."

After some funny banter with Olivia, they introduced a 42 minutes clip from the second season, or as ordinary people would call it, the entire season premiere. Without spoiling anything, the episode focuses on how the three characters are adjusting to the events of the Season 1 finale. Judging from the seemingly positive reaction of the crowd, fans are in for an exciting second season.

Cloak & Dagger Season 2 premieres Apr. 4 on Freeform.