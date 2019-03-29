Latest Stories

Mckenna Grace in The Haunting of Hill House
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Mckenna Grace haunts Ghostbusters; Guillermo del Toro teases upcoming projects; more
Octavia Spencer Melissa McCarthy
Tag: Movies
Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy eyeing Netflix superhero romp Thunder Force
Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph in Cloak & Dagger
Tag: TV
Cloak & Dagger WonderCon panel talks new season, shows off first episode
Dark Phoenix Cast at WonderCon 2019
Tag: Movies
Dark Phoenix brings 17 action-packed minutes of footage to WonderCon
Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph in Cloak & Dagger

Cloak & Dagger WonderCon panel talks new season, shows off first episode

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Mar 29, 2019

After a season finale that saw superheroes saving the day, role reversals, and resurrections, fans are clamoring for more Cloak & Dagger. Well, ask and you shall receive. The cast and crew of the Freeform TV series teleported into WonderCon 2019 to talk about the upcoming second season.

Moderator and head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb introduced the panel, consisting of Olivia Holt (Tandy/Dagger), Aubrey Joseph (Ty/Cloak), Emma Lahana (Bridget/Mayhem), and Joe Pokaski (showrunner).

**SPOILER WARNING! Minor spoilers below for Season 2 of Cloak & Dagger!**

With so much change in the air, Loeb asked the panel specifically what differences fans will see between the first and second seasons. Pokaski (who is also making his directorial debut with Episode 7) said a lot of the changes were brought on because of the actors who work with him: "We now know how talented these actors are. We put them through the emotional [ringer in Season 1]. For Season 2, we upped the ante. We made their highs higher, and their lows lower. We raised the bar in Season 2, and these guys cleared it."

Aubrey added that in Season 2 we would see more "Cloak & Dagger" than "Tandy and Ty." "Season 1 was a slow burn to get to know Ty and Tandy. Season 2 is where they embrace the fact that they are a team. There's a city that needs saving. Why can't it be us that saves it?"

The discussion then led to Emma, and the fact that she's not as dead she looked during the season finale (which is why you ALWAYS watch the credits of a Marvel property). She teased her transformation into Mayhem, saying "I love Bridget, but let's face it, Mayhem is a real badass."

After some funny banter with Olivia, they introduced a 42 minutes clip from the second season, or as ordinary people would call it, the entire season premiere. Without spoiling anything, the episode focuses on how the three characters are adjusting to the events of the Season 1 finale. Judging from the seemingly positive reaction of the crowd, fans are in for an exciting second season.

Cloak & Dagger Season 2 premieres Apr. 4 on Freeform.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Tag: Freeform
Tag: Marvel
Tag: WonderCon 2019

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Original Video
Tag: SDCC 2018
Cloak and Dagger Comic-Con activation
WATCH SDCC: Cloak & Dagger's Comic-Con powers experience is a scream!
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 20, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
cloak_and_dagger_stars_hero_image.jpg
Cloak and Dagger showrunner teases an intense final sprint and more classic villains
Blair Marnell
Jul 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Tag: Olivia Holt
Cloak and Dagger
Cloak & Dagger: Why we fell in love with a superhero show about teenagers
Jenna Busch
Jun 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Tag: Freeform
Cloak and Dagger final trailer
Cloak & Dagger's super debut was Freeform’s best in two years
Jacob Oller
Jun 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3