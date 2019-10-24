Cloak & Dagger canceled by Freeform as Marvel TV shift continues

The Marvel television landscape continues to shift and change, as Freeform has canceled Marvel's Cloak & Dagger after only two seasons.

Deadline reports that the network opted not to renew the show for a third season, and they also mention hearing that options on the cast expired this week. The show was well received when it debuted in 2018, but then ratings dropped, and they continued to do so during the show's second season.

The news of this series not forging ahead is not so surprising, as it was also recently announced that the head of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb, is leaving the company. The television efforts of Marvel will now fall under the direct purview of Kevin Feige, and they will all likely stream on the Disney+ service from now on.

The only live-action Marvel television programs that are still out there are Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC (which is coming to an end after its upcoming 7th season), and Marvel's Runaways on Hulu. Whether the latter show keeps moving forward, eventually transitions to a new home, or will also get the chop is unknown right now.

A statement from Freeform to Deadline reads, “We are so proud of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger and the trailblazing stories this series told. We are also grateful to our incredible talent Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph for bringing these beloved characters to life, and showrunner Joe Pokaski for his vision. We’d like to thank our partners at Marvel Television for a wonderful two seasons and we are hopeful that we can find another project together.”

Will Cloak (Joseph) and Dagger (Holt) find a new home with Kevin Feige, one that will tie them in directly to the rest of the MCU? Time and light daggers will tell.